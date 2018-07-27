Shareef O'Neal Heartfelt Message to LeBron Jr. 'One Kid I Can Relate To'

Shareef O'Neal Shares Heartfelt Message to LeBron James Jr.

Shareef O'Neal knows it's hard following in his NBA superstar dad's footsteps ... but says Bronny James is thriving under that same spotlight ... sharing a touching message to LeBron's oldest son.

ICYMI -- LBJ recently revealed he regrets naming Bronny after himself because of all the pressure that comes with it ... admitting it was an overreaction to not having his own father growing up.

Shaq's son reflected on Bronny's journey so far on Thursday ... praising Bronny for dealing with the heat like a pro at just 13 years old.

"Bronny ... One kid I can relate to a lot ... we both kind of have it the same way , being the son of an NBA legend isn’t easy and to get all of this at a young age is a real challenge to adjust to."

"Bronny has it a little bit worse than I do, but the difference between him and I, he can back his up at such a young age."

Shareef says he struggled with the hate when he was Bronny's age ... admitting he'd sometimes choke when getting heckled. But, he makes it clear the Lakers superstar's son seems poised enough to tune out the negativity.

"it’s all a journey ... this kid has it all! I’m looking forward to seeing him kill it for the rest of his career !"