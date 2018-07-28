TMZ

Eddie Alvarez Gets $143,000 Van For Eagles Tailgate Party

7/28/2018 12:10 AM PDT

Eddie Alvarez Gets $143,000 Van For Eagles Tailgate

EXCLUSIVE

Pay attention tailgaters ... UFC star Eddie Alaverez is about to show you how its done -- 'cause he just copped the most awesome $143K tailgating machine ever!!

Here's the thing ... Alvarez is from Philly and he's a HUGE Eagles fan ... who loves to tailgate before football games.

How do you do that if you're a big time UFC star?

You do it in a Winnebago Era (new ones starts $142,925) ... which is a tricked out luxury leisure machine built on a Mercedes Sprinter van chassis ... which Eddie hooked up with a TV.

"Hell yeah man, we got a RV now. I got a RV where I can head down to the stadium to tailgate," Alvarez told us.

"It's pretty. It's real pretty. We took it to a concert about a week ago and it was the talk of the town. Everyone was surrounding it."

Of course, the cost ain't a thing for Eddie ... he's the main event at UFC on FOX 30 Saturday where he's fighting Dustin Poirier, and we're guessing he'll make his scratch back. 

Fly Birds, fly!

