NASCAR's Brian France Arrest, Cops Used Drugs.com to ID Oxy pills

Who needs CSI when you have the Internet?

The cops who arrested NASCAR honcho Brian France found 5 oxycodone pills on him during the bust and used the website Drugs.com to identity them ... this according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Sag Harbor PD says the pills -- yellow in color, labeled T194 -- came right up on the website ... which touts its "pill identifier" feature on the home page.

Don't worry, the cops also submitted the pills to the lab for confirmation.

There's more ... cops say France's blood alcohol level was .19 -- more than twice the legal limit in New York when he was busted at 7:08 PM on Sunday.

During the arrest, France had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

France was booked for drunk driving and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted on both counts, he faces up to a year in jail and loss of driving privileges for a year.

France has taken a leave of absence from NASCAR -- and his uncle will fill in while he's away.