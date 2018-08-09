Ray Rice Flaunts Shirtless Bod In Jamaica Abs-olutely Still NFL Ready!

Ray Rice Flaunts Shirtless Bod In Jamaica, Abs-olutely Still NFL Ready!

Breaking News

Ray Rice is putting the NFL on notice ... 'cause dude just popped up shirtless in Jamaica -- and he looks like he could abs-olutely still give a team some carries this season!!

Remember ... Ray's been outta the league since he was suspended indefinitely in 2014 for striking his then-fiance (now wife) Janay Rice in a casino elevator.

But, the ex-Ravens superstar has said repeatedly he wants another chance to play ... and by the looks of things -- the 31-year-old's certainly still in shape to do it.

Of course, if the NFL doesn't give him a ring ... white sandy beach vacations with bikini-clad Janay ain't the worst way to call it a career ... right, Ray?!