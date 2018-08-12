Le'Veon Bell Needs To Stay Out Of Strip Clubs ... Ex-Steelers Star Says

Former Steelers star LaMarr Woodley has advice for Le'Veon Bell ... telling TMZ Sports, "No strip clubs" during the holdout!!

Bell's been in a huge feud with Pittsburgh brass over his contract ... and while he's sitting out for more money -- he's spent some time slappin' butt in the booty club.

Woodley -- who was teammates with Bell during the RB's rookie year in 2013 -- is advising Le'Veon to avoid doing that again ... 'cause a big contract is on the line!!

"It's OK to have a little fun," Woodley tells us.

"But, I have to say no strip clubs. Stay out the limelight that way and just work. 'Cause the big deal about to get ready to come."

Good news for Le'Veon ... Woodley says the rap career is still acceptable.

Sorry, LeSean.