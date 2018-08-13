Blake Griffin and GF Sex Up Malibu with Tiny Bikini and Ripped Abs

Blake Griffin and GF Ripped Abs & Butt Cheeks ... Life Is Good.

Holy God ... Blake Griffin and his girlfriend are sexy people.

Here's Blake and Francesca Aiello walking on the beach in Malibu over the weekend -- showing off their insane physiques yet again.

Apparently, there's a dog there, too ... but no one gives a damn about Fido.

You can see in the pics, the other beachgoers were checking out the couple ... probably regretting not doing extra sets of abs at the gym before seeing this.

Blake and Francesca (who owns Frankies Bikinis) have been dating since early June and don't seem to show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

By the way, the Detroit Pistons don't start playing preseason games until October 3 -- let's hope everyday's a beach day until then ...