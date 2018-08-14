Fabricio Werdum Khabib 'Will Kill' Conor

Fabricio Werdum Says Khabib 'Will Kill' Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to MURDER Conor McGregor when they face off at UFC 229 in October ... this according to former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum.

The 41-year-old legend was at LAX when we asked to pick a winner in the upcoming superfight -- and Werdum didn't hold back.

"I think Khabib will kill Conor McGregor," Fabricio told us ... "For sure."

Werdum says when it comes down to it, Khabib is a great fighter and built tougher than his Irish opponent.

Not everyone agrees with Fabricio ... UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is going with McGregor -- telling TMZ Sports he's got one major advantage Khabib won't be able to overcome.

It's all set to go down October 6 in Las Vegas.