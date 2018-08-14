LeSean McCoy Ordered to Let Ex-GF Back In Home ... With Sheriff

LeSean McCoy Ordered to Let Ex-GF Back In Home

EXCLUSIVE

A judge has ordered LeSean McCoy to allow his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, back into his Georgia home, so she can collect her belongings ... as long as she has a sheriff to accompany her.

Cordon had moved out of the home after she was pistol whipped in a violent robbery on July 10 -- and McCoy has since changed the locks, according to court docs.

Cordon argued that she still had valuable pieces of property in the home -- including jewelry and photos -- but McCoy refused to let her retrieve the items.

But, moments ago, a state court judge in Fulton County signed off on a plan for Cordon to go to the house on August 20 at 2 PM with a deputy sheriff who will supervise while she collects her stuff.

The war between the two sides is far from over -- Cordon is suing McCoy in connection with the robbery and assault ... insinuating he orchestrated the incident.

For his part, McCoy is adamant he had nothing to do with the crime.