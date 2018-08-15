Denver Broncos' Adam Gotsis is Off the Hook In Rape Case

Denver Broncos DE Adam Gotsis has just learned prosecutors will NOT push forward with rape charges stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in 2013.
Gostis was arrested on March 7 in Fulton County, Georgia after a woman told authorities the football star vaginally raped her while they were both college students at Georgia Tech.
The Fulton County District Attorney's Office launched a full investigation -- but ultimately decided there was not enough evidence to prove Gotsis committed the crime.
"After a careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis," D.A. Paul Howard Jr. said in a statement.
"My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case."
Gotsis was a 2nd-round pick for the Broncos in 2016 and played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season, making 13 starts.