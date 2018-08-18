NFL's Kendall Wright Ordered to Pay $400,000! ... In Human Stock Exchange Case

Talk about return on investment ... a judge has ordered Vikings WR Kendall Wright to pay nearly $400,000 to a company that sells stock in professional athletes.

As we previously reported ... Fantex, Inc. -- a business that makes deals with athletes to sell "shares" to fans who believe the athletes are destined for big paydays -- sued Kendall back in January.

They claimed after they signed a deal with Wright in 2015 that offered him $3.125 mil for 10% of his future earnings ... he didn't pay up.

A judge signed off on an order this week in which the wideout will have to pay Fantex $386,055.83 ($349,157.22 in damages and $36,898.61 in attorney fees).

FYI ... Wright is currently on the roster bubble in Minnesota after inking an $1 million deal with the team this offseason.