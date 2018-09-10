Halsey What Happened To Mac Won't Happen To G-Eazy

Halsey Says She's Looking Out For G-Eazy in Wake of Mac Miller's Apparent OD

Halsey is determined to keep her man, G-Eazy, out of harm's way.

We got Halsey Sunday at LAX ... and she tells us she's looking out for G-Eazy in the wake of Mac Miller's apparent OD.

Halsey say it's natural to feel weird talking about your problems, so it’s important to find friends who will listen -- and she’s got that kind of relationship with her bf.

The topic hits close to home for Halsey … she posted a heartfelt tribute to Mac after he was found dead Friday in his San Fernando Valley home.

And ... Halsey was with G-Eazy when he was busted in May for assault and cocaine possession in Sweden.

The couple broke up before getting back together last month ... and it sounds like Halsey's focused on keeping her bae out of any more trouble.