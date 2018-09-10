Halsey Says She's Looking Out For G-Eazy in Wake of Mac Miller's Apparent OD

Halsey is determined to keep her man, G-Eazy, out of harm's way.
We got Halsey Sunday at LAX ... and she tells us she's looking out for G-Eazy in the wake of Mac Miller's apparent OD.
Halsey say it's natural to feel weird talking about your problems, so it’s important to find friends who will listen -- and she’s got that kind of relationship with her bf.
The topic hits close to home for Halsey … she posted a heartfelt tribute to Mac after he was found dead Friday in his San Fernando Valley home.
Today is a bad dream. Thank you Mac. For being a visionary. A smiling, laughing, kindhearted individual. Thank you for being the soundtrack to my high school years. For giving me songs I knew every single word to and screamed at the top of my lungs in my first car the year I got my license. Thank you for giving me punchlines and inside jokes with my best friends. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being such a good friend to Gerald. For making millions of people happy even when you were suffering. Check on your friends. Please. Call them. Tell them you love them. Be a resource that comes with no judgment. Let your friends unfold without feeling like they are burdening you. Rest easy, Mac. We love you so so so very much.
And ... Halsey was with G-Eazy when he was busted in May for assault and cocaine possession in Sweden.
The couple broke up before getting back together last month ... and it sounds like Halsey's focused on keeping her bae out of any more trouble.