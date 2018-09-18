Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Not Married ... Despite Uncle Alec's Emmy Night Comment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Not Married, Contrary to Alec Baldwin's Comment

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not married, according to multiple sources directly connected to both, despite what Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin, said.

Alec told "Access Hollywood" Monday night, "They just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Our Justin and Hailey sources say it's just not so ... they have not tied the knot.

As we reported, Justin and Hailey got a marriage license last week at a New York City courthouse, but did not seal the deal.

After reports incorrectly stated the couple tied the knot, Hailey tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

As we reported, they now have 60 days to use the license and take their vows, but as of this post they have not done so.