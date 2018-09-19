Machine Gun Kelly's Crew 'Just Jumped This Man,' 911 Call Released

Machine Gun Kelly 911 Call 'They Just Jumped This Man'

Machine Gun Kelly's crew viciously jumped an actor so fast a hotel employee who called 911 barely had time to describe them to the dispatcher after they took off.

TMZ has obtained the 911 call made by a Hampton Inn employee who reported a group of men beating someone to a pulp. As we first reported ... it was MGK's crew that jumped the actor named Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez late Friday night in the ATL after he confronted MGK and called him a "p***y."

You can hear the dispatcher ask the employee to describe the alleged suspects but the employee says he simply can't because there's a whole group. You can hear at the beginning of the video the ruckus taking place in front of the hotel lobby. It soon dissipates and the employee requests an ambulance and asks G-Rod for his age.

TMZ broke the story ... G-Rod walked up to MGK at a bar and trashed him for bringing in family in his Eminem diss track. That led to an altercation and ultimately a vicious beatdown.

G-Rod told us there's zero need for lawyers to seek retribution ... he just wants a shot at MGK in the Octagon to settle the score.