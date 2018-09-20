Brett Favre Says He Loves Conor McGregor, Predicts He'll Beat Khabib

Brett Favre Huge Conor McGregor Fan ... He'll Beat Khabib!!

Brett Favre frickin' LOVES Conor McGregor ... and says he's super pumped for the Khabib Nurmagomedov mega-fight.

Oh yeah ... and he told us who's gonna win too.

TMZ Sports recently spoke to Favre -- who just took a family vacay to Ireland -- about his UFC obsession ... particularly the Notorious.

"I like watching the guy fight. Love watching the guy fight. I think he's a hell of a fighter."

Favre says he's pumped for what some -- including Mark Wahlberg -- say is gonna be the biggest MMA fight ever ... and is pretty sure McGregor will have his hand raised.

"I gotta go with my guy, McGregor. I'm looking forward to it."

We say pretty sure 'cause, even though #4 is confident Conor will get it done, he's still leaving a little room for the bear-wrestling mauler to score what Favre thinks would be an upset.

"In the UFC, you never know. You never know."

True dat.