Jermall Charlo Bag Thief Suspect Catches Break After Officials Find She Helps Sick Kids

The woman who stole a Louis Vuitton bag filled with cash and jewelry from pro boxer Jermall Charlo just caught a huge break ... in part 'cause officials say she's a pediatric nurse!!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Charlo was partying at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan last March when he got into a fight with another group of people ... and left his bag unattended.

Sources say the bag had a $15,000 diamond bracelet, a $75,000 championship ring, a $10,000 Cartier ring and more in it ... and held around $40,000 in cash as well.

A 40-year-old Connecticut woman, Sarah Morin, nabbed the bag ... and after police asked the public for help identifying her -- she turned herself in.

She was facing felony charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property ... but officials say they cut a deal with her on Thursday to let her off easy because the whole thing appeared to be a misunderstanding -- and because she's a nurse.

Officials say Morin was given the bag to watch by an associate of Charlo's ... and while she bolted from the club with the bag -- she did return it with the jewelry ... and appeared to try to do so even prior to being contacted by police.

Officials say even though no cash was returned ... they were unable to verify if there was even any in the bag.

Officials also say her status as a pediatric nurse who works with children with cancer influenced their decision to let her walk with just a disorderly conduct charge.

Bottom line ... as long as Sarah keeps her nose clean for a year -- the case will be dismissed.