Suge Knight Strikes Plea Deal in Murder Case

Suge Knight Strikes Plea Deal in Murder Case

EXCLUSIVE

Suge Knight has struck a plea deal in his murder case ... TMZ has learned.

Several sources tell us the former Death Row Records exec will be in L.A. County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to enter a plea in the murder of Terry Carter. Knight had been facing the possibility of life in prison, and his trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

We broke the story ... Suge ran over Terry back in January 2015 as he fled the Tam's Burgers parking lot in Compton. TMZ posted the surveillance video that showed Knight throw his truck in reverse, knock over one man, then drive forward over Terry ... killing him.

Knight had claimed he was not trying to run over either of the men he hit -- but merely trying to escape because he thought both men were about to shoot him.

Suge was arrested shortly after the incident and has been in jail ever since then, awaiting trial.