Enes Kanter Says His 'Nipples Get Hard' Thinking About Playoffs

Is it cold in here ... or is Enes Kanter just thinking about the playoffs??

The NY Knicks star and LeBron James' nemesis was asked about the team's postseason goals at media day on Monday ... and the dude might've overshared juuuust a bit.

"I like it a lot, man. Because I've been to playoffs before, and then that should be everybody's goal," Kanter says. "It's the playoffs. When I think about playoffs, my nipples get hard."

Kanter immediately apologized for the TMI comment ... but it's too late. It's out there and we can't un-hear it.

"I'm sorry, that's the thing. It's the playoffs. That's what we play for."

We don't even want to begin to imagine what would happen if the Knicks win a playoff series.