Rams vs. Vikings Fan Brawl, Man Flung Over Bleachers!

The war at the Coliseum wasn't just on the field Thursday night -- a bunch of fans got into a brawl in the stands ... with one guy getting tossed over several rows of bleachers!!
The standoff began just before the end of the 1st half ... a Rams fan got into it with several Vikings fans.
You can see the Rams fan smack a female Vikings fan in the face ... and then it gets crazy.
Punches are thrown, a beer gets tossed, a woman gets her hair pulled (hard!) and then the Rams fan grabs a dude ... and FLINGS HIM OVER 4 ROWS OF BLEACHERS!
The video is nuts -- and the guy who was tossed is lucky he wasn't seriously injured. In fact, he got up and continued to scream at the dude who chucked him.
We're told security responded and removed several of the combatants from the stadium. Unclear if any arrests were made.
The Rams ended up winning the game ... and we're guessing both the players and the fans had to ice up Friday morning.