Neil deGrasse Tyson LeBron Can Play Until 38 ... It's Science!!

Neil deGrasse Tyson Says LeBron Can Play Until 38, It's Science!

EXCLUSIVE

Good news, Lakers fans ... by Neil deGrasse Tyson's very scientific calculations and estimations -- LeBron James has five more years left in the NBA!!

America's favorite astrophysicist was out at LAX -- and with the Association's season tippin' off in just a few weeks -- we had to ask ... how many more games does LBJ have in his 33-year-old body?

That's when Neil broke out his big brain and informed us -- it'll be five more years.

So, what exactly is the science that led him to that number??

Ya gotta hear it ... dude clearly uses ALLLLLLL his brain power to come up with the answer.