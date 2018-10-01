Dana White Trying to Make 3rd Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones Fight!

Dana White Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3?! ... Working On It!

Daniel Cormier might get a 3rd crack at Jon Jones -- so says Dana White﻿, who tells TMZ Sports he's trying to make it happen!

Of course, D.C. and J.J. hate each other's guts -- White says "the hatred is real" -- and now that Jones is being reinstated, a lot of people would looove to see a 3rd fight between the two.

"I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it," White says.

"What would be interesting is ... we might see it at heavyweight!"

Cormier has previously said he wants a piece of Brock Lesnar -- so, the big question is ... when would the Jones fight happen?

"I'm gonna do whatever D.C. wants to do," White says.

"Daniel Cormier has been an incredible champion for us. He's an incredible human being. He's a stud and I'm gonna do everything in my power to keep that man happy."

Jones beat Cormier in their first fight back in 2015. And, his victory over D.C. at UFC 214 was overturned after testing positive for a banned substance.