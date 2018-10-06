Khabib Destroys Conor McGregor, Attacks Conor's Team

Khabib DESTROYS MCGREGOR ... Attacks Conor's Team

Breaking News

10:43 PM PT -- Dana White says 3 members of Khabib's team have been arrested for brawling after the fight.

Unclear which members were arrested and what they've been charged with. Dana suggested the charges are serious and the guys might be deported and barred from coming back to the U.S.

White also says he spoke with Conor -- and he wasn't hurt in the aftermath, but he's bummed out about losing the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov just dominated Conor McGregor -- making the Irishman tap -- and then jumped out of the octagon to attack Conor's team.

Remember, Conor and his band of thugs attacked Khabib's bus at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn back in April -- after an incident between Khabib and Conor's teammate Artem Lobov.

Conor famously threw a steel dolly at the bus -- while trying to provoke Khabib to step outside and fight.

Conor was arrested for the attack -- Khabib said if Conor wanted to fight, "send me the location."

The two have been threatening each other in public ever since. Conor recently said he would have killed Khabib if he would have stepped off the bus.

But tonight, Khabib was the better fighter -- dominating Conor in basically every facet of the fight at UFC 229 in Vegas.

He ultimately choked Conor out in the 4th round -- and once Conor tapped, Khabib appeared to spit on Conor and then jumped outside of the cage and attacked Conor's team.

You could see Khabib brawling in the crowd with Conor's pal Dillon Danis -- one of the guys who was with Conor when he attacked the bus.

Someone jumped inside the octagon and attacked Conor.

Security raced to the scene and tried to restore order.

Khabib was ultimately escorted out of the cage without the ceremonial belt moment with Dana White.