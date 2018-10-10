Fabolous Indicted for Domestic Violence, Assault on Emily B

Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous for Domestic Violence, Assaulting Emily B

EXCLUSIVE

Fabolous is facing 4 felony charges related to his alleged assault on Emily B, the mother of his 2 children ... TMZ has learned.

A grand jury in New Jersey indicted the rapper last week on 1 count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, 2 counts of threatening to kill and 1 count of possession of a weapon ... a pair of scissors.

Fabolous brandished the scissors in a video TMZ first posted back in March. The video shows him raging out at Emily and her father in the driveway of their Englewood, NJ home. During that altercation, he also threatened to kill her and other members of her family.

We broke the story ... Emily claims Fabolous repeatedly punched her in the face and knocked out her front teeth on March 7th -- 3 weeks before the blow up in the driveway.

All 4 charges are for third degree crimes in NJ. Each charge can bring up to 5 years in prison.

Back in March, Fab's attorney described the recorded incident as an argument and denied he had committed any crime.