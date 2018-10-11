Chuck Liddell Says Tito Ortiz Is a Big Dumb Idiot

Chuck Liddell Tito Ortiz Is a Big Dumb Idiot

Don't expect Chuck Liddell to pull a Khabib and jump out of the cage when he fights Tito Ortiz -- The Iceman says Tito is simply too dumb to get under his skin with trash talk.

"I don't think he's smart enough to say something to get me pissed off," Chuck tells TMZ Sports.

The two clash for the 3rd time on Nov. 24th -- and 48-year-old Chuck says he's been training his ass off for the fight ... promising to take 43-year-old Tito's head clean off.

We also asked Chuck for his thoughts on the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib fight at UFC 229 -- and of he thinks Khabib should get punished for the melee after the victory.

Chuck comes with some strong takes here ...