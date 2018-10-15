Ricky Williams Todd Gurley's Better Than I Was ... Dude's a Stud!

Ricky Williams Says Todd Gurley's Better Than I Was, Dude's a Stud!

EXCLUSIVE

Ricky Williams says there's no doubt about it -- Todd Gurley is a better running back than he ever was!!

High praise coming from the former Heisman Trophy winner who played 12 seasons in the NFL and was a 1st-team All-Pro in 2002.

But, after Gurley's 208-yard, 2-TD show against the Broncos on Sunday ... Ricky tells TMZ Sports there's just no argument.

"He's better. He's better," Williams says. "He's better than I was."

What makes Ricky say that?? Dude tells us T.G.'s simply more complete than he ever was -- especially as a receiver.

We also asked Ricky about a guy he played with a bunch during his career, Drew Brees -- and Williams had some high praise for him too ... saying he's a top 5 QB of ALL TIME!!!

Plus ... Ricky also tells us who he's got in next month's Rams-Chiefs game (a possible Super Bowl preview) -- and ya gotta hear why he's rollin' with Jared Goff's boys.