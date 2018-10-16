Ariana Grande Returns Pete Davidson Engagement Ring, But Will Keep Pet Pig

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson You Get the Ring ... I Get the Pig

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits, and that usually means dividing up the pots and pans, or in their case the pet pig and a super expensive engagement ring.

Sources close to Ariana tell us she's already returned the nearly $100k engagement ring Davidson gave her back in June. The ring -- a 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum -- was a one of a kind, made specifically for Grande, and took weeks to complete. We're told there was no struggle over who'd keep the ring. He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over.

Piggy Smallz -- the couple's teacup pig they adopted last month -- became a signature of their relationship ... in fact, Davidson got a tattoo of Smallz on his torso shortly after she became part of their family.

Here's the thing. Ariana bought the pig and it was really hers from the get-go, so she's keeping it ... again, no fight over the porker.

TMZ broke the story ... Ariana and Pete ended their engagement over the weekend. We're told the death of Ariana's former boyfriend, Mac Miller, was a breaking point for the couple's relationship ... and the split was a long time coming.