Conor McGregor Hit the Club with Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys Game

Conor McGregor led the victory party for the Dallas Cowboys after the big win on Sunday -- raging with Ezekiel Elliott at a local nightclub ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

The UFC superstar changed out of his fancy blue sports coat and into a tight green party shirt to hit up Citizen in Dallas with his entourage and the Cowboys running back.

In fact, you can see Zeke chatting it up with one of Conor's pals. Sources say other Cowboys players were there as well.

We're told the guys arrived around midnight -- and Conor was walking around the place with a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey in his hand, continuing the endless publicity push for his new booze company.

There was definitely reason to celebrate -- the Cowboys beat up on the Jacksonville Jaguars all game long, racking up a 40-7 victory. Zeke rushed for 106 yards and a TD.

Conor has said he wants his next UFC fight to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- we'll see if Dana White and Jerry Jones can make it happen.