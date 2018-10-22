Nipsey Hussle Says He Wasn't Going To Jump In Lakers-Rockets Brawl, 'Hell Nah!'

Nipsey Hussle Jump In Lakers-Rockets Brawl?? ... 'Hell Nah!'

Nipsey Hussle tells TMZ Sports there's NO WAY IN HELL he was gonna jump in the Lakers-Rockets melee Saturday night ... despite what it might have looked like on camera.

You'll remember ... Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul traded blows near the basket Nipsey was sitting under -- and when cameras panned to the rapper -- it sure looked like he was getting ready to jump in.

Nipsey Hussle pulling his pants up ready to jump in pic.twitter.com/5SG2Mofoep — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) October 21, 2018

But, Nipsey -- who teamed up with PUMA to refurbish a basketball court in South L.A. inspired by the brands new kicks -- tells us there was absolutely no chance he was setting himself up to throw hands.

"I would never jump in no NBA fight," Hussle says. "Hell nah!"

Nipsey says he was readying himself JUST IN CASE the fight spilled into his area of the stands.

As for who woulda won the fight if nobody held the two point guards back ... Nipsey says he ain't sure -- but he does tell us the Lakers have a real shot at the NBA title this season!!