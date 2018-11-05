Joakim Noah My Lingerie Model GF Is Slaying This Thong!

Joakim Noah's Victoria Secret Model GF Lais Ribeiro Rocks Thong Bikini In Malibu

Breaking News

Joakim Noah's ﻿model girlfriend Lais Ribeiro was so damn hot in her thong bikini in Malibu this weekend -- we barely noticed the beach was littered with a ton of HUGE stars!!

Seriously ... everyone from John McEnroe to Kenny Chesney and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber ﻿were hanging out at Laird Hamilton's pad for a Sunday funday.

But, all eyes were on Joakim and Lais ... for obvious reasons.

Joakim was waived by the Knicks last month -- and while they lost to the Washington Wizards that day, Noah was having a much better time.

Lais is one of the top lingerie models in the world and will be walking in the Victoria's Secret fashion show later this week.

She famously rocked the $2 MILLION fantasy bra at the 2017 show in China -- which Joakim could easily afford, considering he's made more than $121 MILLION playing pro basketball.

Unclear how long Joakim and Lais have been an item -- but they were reportedly spotted out clubbing back in September and have grown closer ever since.

In fact, they spent Halloween together and even had themed costumes -- he was Aquaman and she was Storm.

Cute!