Dana White Tells Mayweather If He Wants $150 Mil, He's Gotta Fight Khabib In The UFC

Dana White's FIRING BACK at Floyd Mayweather -- sayin' if he wants a 9-figure payday for fighting Khabib, it's gotta be in the UFC.

TMZ Sports saw the UFC honcho outside the Montage in L.A. and asked him about Floyd's make-or-break terms for the potential megafight with the UFC champ.

Remember, earlier this week, F.M. told us, "It's my way, my rules. I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather!"

So, you could say Dana/Khabib and Floyd are at a stalemate.

"The answer is 'no.' He's gonna have to come here and get his ass whoopin'," White said ... "We did that last time. You gotta come here this time."

"Every time he wants to box. You wanna fight? Want to make 150 million? Come over here and get your ass whooped."

So, unless someone gives in ... this thing ain't happening.

Speaking of fights that seem unlikely to go down ... Dana also addresses the rumored Conor McGregor vs. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone fight.