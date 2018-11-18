Kailyn Lowry Would Kick Farrah Abraham's Ass, 'Teen Mom OG' Star Says

Farrah Abraham Would Get Her Ass Beat by Kailyn!!! 'Teen Mom OG' Star Says

If Farrah Abraham gets in a boxing ring with Kailyn Lowry she's gonna get DESTROYED ... at least that's what one "Teen Mom OG" star is predicting.

We got Cory Wharton -- he's Cheyenne Floyd's baby daddy -- at LAX Friday and had to ask him about the potential celebrity boxing match between the 'Teen Mom' stars. TMZ broke the story ... Damon Feldman's willing to forgive Farrah for backing out of her first fight IF she gets in the ring with Kailyn.

Cory's prediction might be a surprise to everyone but him ... dude says he used to train her and she's got fast hands. And, get this ... he says he's willing to be part of the undercard and he's already got an opponent in mind.

Hint: it's a 'Teen Mom' star too!!!