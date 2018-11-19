Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Arrested for Sexual Assault ... Faces 20 Years

Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Arrested for Sexual Assault, Faces 20 Years

Breaking News

Ex-49ers running back Jarryd Hayne -- who's also an international rugby star -- was arrested in Australia for aggravated sexual assault and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Officials say the accuser is a 26-year-old woman who claimed she hooked up with Hayne on Sept. 30 in what started as a consensual sexual encounter. She claimed the two met online.

But, at some point during the incident, the woman claims Hayne's actions turned criminal and she suffered injuries as a result.

Cops investigated the matter and ultimately determined there was enough evidence to charge Hayne with a crime -- "aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm."

Hayne turned himself in to police on Monday and was released on bail several hours later.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police issued a statement to local media outlets saying -- "Police are investigating following reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in late September."

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad."

Hayne is a massive star in Australia -- and famously left the rugby world in 2015 for a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers. He flashed potential on the field but it ultimately didn't work out.

It's not the first time Hayne has been accused of a sex crime -- back in 2015, a woman in the United States claimed Hayne raped her after she had been drinking and passed out.

Cops investigated but ultimately did NOT charge Hayne with a crime. However, she is still suing him in civil court.