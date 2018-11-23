Dikembe Mutombo I'm Giving Finger Wag Lessons ... To Joel Embiid!

Dikembe Mutombo's Giving Joel Embiid Finger Wag Lessons!

Dikembe Mutombo loves Joel Embiid so damn much, he wants the young star to carry on his legendary finger wag ... so he's offering up personal lessons!

First off, props to Mutombo who spent his Turkey Day volunteering at the Hosea Williams Feed The Hungry Thanksgiving dinner in Atlanta. Good on you and everyone involved in that program.

As for Embiid, Mutombo has previously talked about how he views the Philadelphia 76ers star "like a son" -- but clearly thinks the kid needs a little more swag in his game!

"I'm trying to teach him the 'No, no, no! Not today!'"

Ya gotta watch Dikembe talk about Embiid -- he loves the guy ... but he also loves to tease him about how he'll never break his records or go down as the greatest NBA player who hails from an African country.

And, if you want to learn more about the Hosea Helps organization -- click here.