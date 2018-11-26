Alicia Silverstone Divorce Paying Ex-Husband $12k Per Month

Alicia Silverstone Will Pay Ex-Husband $12k Per Month in Spousal Support

Alicia Silverstone's divorce agreement calls for her to pay her ex-husband spousal support -- but she's included a clause that gets her out of it sooner than usual.

Alicia and Chris Jarecki's divorce was finalized earlier this month, and according to docs ... she'll be forking out $12,000 each month to him in spousal support. They've also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Bear Blu.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Alicia and Chris have agreed on a "cohabitation" clause. It means she will stop paying Chris if he shacks up with someone for 5 months within a 1 year period. Normally, spousal support has to pay until the other person gets married.

Clearly, Alicia wanted to make sure Chris couldn't slow play a new relationship ... just to keep getting the $12k monthly.

The exes were married for almost 13 years. For what it's worth, her rep says Alicia and Chris are "still close friends."