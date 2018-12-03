Cardi B Given Stern Warning in Strip Club Beatdown, Show Up in Court or Face Arrest

Cardi B Judge Issues Warning ... Show Up To Court or Face Arrest

Cardi B was just issued a stern warning from the judge in her strip club beatdown case ... show up to court or face getting arrested.

Cardi's legal team was in court Monday -- without the rapper -- for a hearing about the August incident. We're told prosecutors expressed their frustration that Cardi herself was a no-show considering they've already given her a 6-week extension on the case ... so they asked the judge to issue a bench warrant.

The judge denied the immediate request, but did issue a serious warning -- Cardi must appear in court Friday morning -- or there will most likely be a warrant issued.

Cardi's defense team also revealed in court they've been having a tough time getting in touch with her directly -- instead only communicating through Cardi's management team -- and only found out Thursday Cardi had a prior commitment that would prevent her from attending Monday's hearing.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi is accused of unleashing her posse on 2 strip club bartenders -- Jade and Baddie Gi -- and badly injuring both. Jade told us ... prior to the attack, Cardi had threatened her for months, accusing the two of sleeping with her husband, Offset.

Nicki Minaj recently featured Jade and Baddie Gi in her music video ... a definite shot at Cardi.