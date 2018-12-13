Oscar De La Hoya Says He Would Beat Dana White's Ass In a Fight

Oscar De La Hoya I'd Beat Dana White's Ass ... If We Actually Fight!

The Dana White vs. Oscar De La Hoya feud is exploding -- but how would things go down if they settled their differences in the ring?

Oscar has some thoughts ... "I would beat his ass."'

The two have been at each other's throats ever since White announced the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight back in June 2017.

Oscar put out a statement calling it a "circus" and said it would hurt the sport of boxing. Dana didn't appreciate that and blasted him as a lying, stupid "cokehead."

In fact, White went on ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday and went scorched Earth on the boxing legend -- even challenging him to a face-to-face showdown.

Well, we got Oscar earlier this week in New York and while he jokingly offered Dana a big ol' kiss for the holidays ... De La Hoya said if the two ever came to blows, it wouldn't even be a close fight.