Kel Mitchell Campaigns for Cardi B, Chance the Rapper to Join 'Good Burger' Sequel

Kel Mitchell Hey, Cardi B & Chance the Rapper ... Get Your 'Good Burger' Cameos!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kel Mitchell didn't skip a beat -- but he did skip over Kevin Hart -- when asked which current huge celebs he'd like to have cameos in the "Good Burger" reunion.

We got Kel outside A Simple Bar in L.A. and had to ask him about possible cameos if -- and we gotta believe WHEN -- the '90s comedy gets the green light. Remember ... Kel and Kenan Thompson are on board but execs at Nickelodeon have to iron things out.

In any event ... Kel ripped off a bunch of names including Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and several others. As for the Kev diss? We're guessing Kel just didn't hear us when we suggested him.

Probably.