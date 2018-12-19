David Charvet's Lawyer Says Jermaine Jones Is Dangerous, And Charvet's Scared

David Charvet's Lawyer Jermaine Jones Is Dangerous ... And Charvet's Scared

Jermaine Jones is DANGEROUS ... and David Charvet is scared the soccer superstar is going to physically hurt him -- the actor's attorney tells TMZ Sports.

We broke the story last month ... Charvet claims the former Team USA soccer star sent him threatening messages featuring photos of his assault rifle ... all because J.J. believed Charvet banged his wife and ruined his marriage.

Charvet adamantly denied he slept with Jones' wife -- and begged the court for a restraining order against the athlete.

Charvet's lawyer, Jason Glucksman, was in an L.A. court on Tuesday in an effort to get a permanent restraining order against Jones and on his way out of the courthouse, he made it clear they believe Jones is a serious threat.

"[David's] very concerned about the potential of Jermaine doing harm to him, causing harm. Doing physical injury to him."

The case was continued to February. Charvet currently has a temporary restraining order in place.

We also saw Jermaine as he left court with his lawyer ... but they weren't in the talking mood.