Tekashi69 Feds Reviewing Chief Keef Case In Which 69 Dimed Himself Out

Feds Reviewing Chief Keef Shooting Case in Which Tekashi 6ix9ine Implicated Himself

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 might have way more legal woes on the horizon than the full plate he's already dealing with, 'cause the feds are looking into the Chief Keef shooting case, in which cops think 6ix9ine implicated himself on tape.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the shooting case -- which has gone unsolved so far with the NYPD -- is now under review with federal prosecutors, who are combing over the evidence to see if it might lead to any additional charges.

We broke the stories ... police who've been investigating the June shooting in NYC already believe Tekashi was involved and might very well have put a bounty out on Keef's cousin, Tadoe, as the rainbow-haired rapper seemed to say in this clip.

We're told the video TMZ posted of Tekashi saying he's got a "30 pack" on Tadoe, with whom he'd just gotten off the phone, is a key piece of evidence the feds are looking at. And, remember, one of the guys who police say tailed Chief Keef prior to the shooting is a "known associate" with direct ties to Tekashi.

Ya know, Tekashi can't be happy to hear that. He's already facing a number of racketeering charges as it is.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of NY ... a spokesperson declined comment. The NYPD also declined to comment.