TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Rachael Ostovich Attack Recording Surfaces 'I'm Going to F**king Murder You'

12/21/2018 9:18 AM PST

Rachael Ostovich Attack Video Surfaces, 'I'm Going to F**king Murder You'

Breaking News

A shocking recording of the Rachael Ostovich domestic violence incident has surfaced -- in which her MMA fighter husband allegedly screams, "I'm going to f**king murder you."

A neighbor used a cell phone to record the scene on Nov. 27 -- when Arnold Berdon allegedly brutalized Ostovich during an argument at their home in Hawaii. 

The footage is mostly dark -- but you can definitely hear voices. 

In the video, obtained by Hawaii News Now, you can hear a male voice make several threats ... including, "I’m going to murder you. I’m going to f**king murder you."'

At the end of the 9-minute video, you can see a nude female jump off the lanai and try to escape. 

We broke the story ... Berdon was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault. 

Ostovich suffered serious injuries to her face, head and body -- and pulled out of her January fight against Paige VanZant

Ostovich later got a second opinion from another doctor who cleared her to fight -- so it's now back on.  

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web