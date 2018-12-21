Rachael Ostovich Attack Video Surfaces, 'I'm Going to F**king Murder You'

A shocking recording of the Rachael Ostovich domestic violence incident has surfaced -- in which her MMA fighter husband allegedly screams, "I'm going to f**king murder you."
A neighbor used a cell phone to record the scene on Nov. 27 -- when Arnold Berdon allegedly brutalized Ostovich during an argument at their home in Hawaii.
The footage is mostly dark -- but you can definitely hear voices.
In the video, obtained by Hawaii News Now, you can hear a male voice make several threats ... including, "I’m going to murder you. I’m going to f**king murder you."'
At the end of the 9-minute video, you can see a nude female jump off the lanai and try to escape.
We broke the story ... Berdon was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault.
Ostovich suffered serious injuries to her face, head and body -- and pulled out of her January fight against Paige VanZant.
Ostovich later got a second opinion from another doctor who cleared her to fight -- so it's now back on.