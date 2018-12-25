LeBron James Meant No Harm w/ 'Jewish Money' Post Says NBA Agent Daniel Hazan

LeBron James Meant No Harm with 'Jewish Money' Post, NBA Agent Says

EXCLUSIVE

LeBron James not getting fined for his "Jewish Money" post was the right call ... so says NBA agent Daniel Hazan who is also Jewish.

We got the super agent out Monday night in NYC and had to ask him about LeBron's XMAS Eve Instagram post that sparked backlash. ICYMI ... LeBron posted a pic on IG with the caption "getting that Jewish money" which he THOUGHT was a compliment to Jews. It's not, so LeBron apologized.

Hazan -- the CEO and founder of Hazan Sports Management -- dropped a little knowledge on us about the term and why it's seeded with anti-Semitism. Hazan also explains what he thinks LeBron was trying to convey with the message. Bottom line ... LeBron shot and missed with his post but Hazan does give LeBron credit for one thing.

Watch.