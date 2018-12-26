Michael B. Jordan Clubber Lang's Son in 'Creed 3?' ... I Like It!

Michael B. Jordan Down with Clubber Lang's Son In 'Creed 3'

EXCLUSIVE

Deontay Wilder may have created a big-time movie role for himself -- because Michael B. Jordan tells us he LIKES the boxer's idea of playing Clubber Lang's son in "Creed 3."

Remember, Wilder -- the heavyweight champion of the world -- recently told TMZ Sports he's gunning for a Hollywood career ... and suggested playing the offspring of Mr. T's famous character in "Rocky III."

Hey, Michael B. is already playing Apollo Creed's son ... and "Creed II" was all about Ivan Drago's son ... so why not let Clubber's kid get in on the action???

"It's a good idea! It's a cool idea," Jordan told us in L.A. ... while praising Deontay Wilder.

Michael B. told us the 'Creed 3' storyline is still up in the air -- so it seems like Wilder has a real shot. Plus, Michael pointed out how Sylvester Stallone and his crew have always loved using real boxers in the 'Rocky' movies.

The one big issue ... Michael pointed out Deontay (at 6'7") is way bigger than Clubber Lang ... since Mr. T is only 5'10".

But, don't worry ... our photog came up with a solution right on the street.