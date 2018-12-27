MMA's Sage Northcutt Targeting Marvel Superhero Role

He's already built like a superhero ... now MMA star Sage Northcutt has a real shot at landing a role in a Marvel superhero flick!

Northcutt recently parted ways with UFC after his contract expired and signed with the ONE Championship.

Sage says he has no bad blood with UFC and praised Dana White -- but says one of the perks of his new company is ONE is sponsored by Marvel, and they're hoping to take advantage of that relationship.

"[The people at ONE] were talking about, one of the incentives for me fighting for them was getting me into movies, commercials, all sorts of stuff like that."

Acting ain't new for Sage ... he told us in the past he was working with an acting coach -- and even campaigned to play Ivan Drago's son in "Creed II."

Marvel movies are HUUUGE -- "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Black Panther" are just a few of their monster hits -- and a role in their movies could launch the MMA star's acting career.

"That'd be pretty sick."

Stay tuned ...