Reuben Foster's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

NFL's Reuben Foster Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Reuben Foster is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... again.

TMZ Sports has obtained a court document filed on Jan. 2 which shows the State Attorney's Office in Florida has dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Foster stemming from a Nov. 24 incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Foster was scheduled to appear at an arraignment in Hillsborough County, FL on Thursday morning -- but the hearing was canceled after the notice of termination of prosecution was filed.

Unclear why prosecutors decided to drop the case against the 24-year-old linebacker -- we've got calls out to everyone.

As we previously reported ... Foster was arrested back on Nov. 24 for allegedly roughing up his ex-GF, Elissa Ennis, at the 49ers' team hotel in Tampa Bay.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-girlfriend of NFL star Reuben Foster recounts alleged assault as she speaks out to @ABC News' @LinseyDavis. https://t.co/IQ2g78h2zS pic.twitter.com/3BWDQbJWuq — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2018

Ennis said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Dec. 6 the fight stemmed from her threatening to tell Foster's new GF that he paid for her flight out to Florida.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports ... Ennis says, "My ex-boyfriend just took my phone [and broke it] ... slapped me in my face and threatened me."

She later repeated, "He took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face."

Ennis said on 'GMA' that wasn't the first time Foster had struck her ... saying he had also roughed her up on two other separate occasions -- one of which she says she lied about in court to protect the LB.

Foster had been arrested for domestic violence in Feb. 2018 and charged with several felonies for allegedly roughing up the same woman.

But, when Ennis went on the stand in that case, she told the judge she had concocted the story to get back at Foster as revenge for breaking up with her.

The judge dismissed the charges against Foster in that case.

Ennis later said she lied in court to protect Foster because she thought she loved him.

San Francisco cut Foster just hours after the incident in Tampa ... but he was later claimed on waivers by the Redskins, who vowed the LB wouldn't suit up for them until the legal process played out.

Story developing ...