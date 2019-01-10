Floyd Mayweather Flaunts 41 Expensive Watches ... 'This One Cost $18 Mil'

Floyd Mayweather has one helluva watch collection -- 41 time pieces in total -- including a crown jewel, the $18 million "One and Only."
Seems Floyd was just bored on Wednesday and felt like stuntin' on all of us normies -- so he broke out the briefcases with his super expensive man jewelry ... and showed it all off.
"When I go on pay-cation for 30 days," Floyd said ... "I take 30 watches with me."
"But, you know what, if we add 10 more days, I take 10 more watches," he explained while opening a 2nd case.
And, then the big daddy ...
"But then, I say 'f*ck it. If I wanna bring out the one and only, then I'll take out the watch that costs $18 million."
The watch is technically called "The Billionaire Watch" -- made by Jacob & Co. back in 2015, it features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats.
Floyd says he bought the watch last summer from a Japanese jeweler named Tadashi Fukushima -- and claimed he'd never buy any jewelry from anyone else ever again.
But, if he sees the right watch somewhere else ...
Floyd has made a ton of money during his pro boxing career -- $300 mil to fight Pacquiao, $300 mil to fight McGregor ... and $9 mil to fight Tenshin Nasukawa.
So yeah, he should be able to afford a few watches.