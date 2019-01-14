Antonio Brown Gunning to Play for 49ers ... Says Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice says he had a long talk with Antonio Brown about his NFL future -- and the guy REALLY wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

"He wants to come here really bad," Rice said on the "Joe, Lo & Dibs" show on 95.7 The Game.

"He's talking about running the hills with me, doing all that and just working out ... you know, just picking my brain."

Of course, A.B. is on his way outta Steel City after his recent antics led Steelers owner Art Rooney to say last week it's "hard to envision" the WR coming back in 2019.

But, Rice says the Niners NEED to step in and trade for the wideout -- guaranteeing Brown will behave -- and flourish -- if he's given the opportunity in S.F.

"I would be looking forward to just passing some of that knowledge on to him, and being around this guy, because I know he's a great individual."

"If it was left up to me, he would be here in a heartbeat."

Seems Jerry's got a pretty strong finger on A.B.'s pulse -- the two talk often ... and Brown even has a painting of Rice up in his home gym.

And, per Jerry, Antonio's a stand-up guy that would only make the Niners better.

"I don't know what happened in Pittsburgh. But, I know that if this guy comes here to San Francisco, he's going to do everything possible to help this team to win."

Translation ... get it done, Lynch!!!