Tom Brady Uses 50 Cent to Clap Back at Haters

Breaking News

10:50 AM PT -- Brady's message is getting Fiddy's stamp of approval ... 'cause the rap star just responded to the shout-out, saying, "Oh sh*t he gonna do it again, he listening to (Many Men) getting his mind right. @tombrady let’s go!!!"

"Many men wish death upon me" -- 50 Cent.

They said he was too old, they said he lost a step ... and now Tom Brady is having the last laugh ... channeling his inner rap star to clap back at the haters after a big playoff win!!

Brady posted a video Monday on Instagram bragging about the 41-28 win over the Chargers -- and punctuated his message with 50's "Many Men."

Specifically, Brady used the hook with the following lyrics directed at his critics:

"Many men wish death upon me. Blood in my eye, dog, and I can't see. I'm trying to be what I'm destined to be, and n****s trying to take my life away."

Yeah, Brady's going gangsta.

View this post on Instagram W A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2019 at 10:19am PST

Obviously, Brady heard some of the chatter before Sunday's game -- where football pundits were saying he's fallen off and the Pats were screwed.

In his video, Brady said ... "Monday, January 14, it's great to be working on a Monday. Great team win. We're on to Kansas City, baby!! Let's go. LET'S GO!"

Clearly, TB12's got the memory of an elephant ... and is putting all reporters on notice.

Shots. Fired.