Prince Philip Car Accident Victim Suggests Cover-Up

Prince Philip Car Crash Victim Suggests Cover-Up And Downplaying of Injuries

The woman who was hurt in a crash involving Prince Philip says she was told to shut her yap and also claims the gravity of her injuries have been seriously downplayed by what she suggests is a cover-up effort by police on behalf of the Royals.

In an interview with the Mirror, Emma Fairweather says she was told by authorities not to speak to anyone following the accident and to expect a call from the Palace ... presumably from Philip or the Queen herself to offer an apology, well-wishes or ... something.

She claims that personal call never came, and instead ... a police family liaison officer phoned, passing on some vague message from the Royals.

Emma also claims the family liaison officer would call to check in on her in the aftermath of the accident ... adding that shortly after speaking with the officer, a report came out detailing her status, which she says mischaracterized her well-being just 'cause she'd been discharged.

Emma -- who was a passenger in the vehicle that Philip hit -- suffered a broken wrist in the accident on Thursday, and says at one point she was circling the possibility of surgery.

None of that was reflected in the reports that came out though, which she doesn't seem too pleased with. Adding insult to injury ... Philip was back behind the wheel over the weekend, without a seat belt, no less.

Police say they issued a warning to Philip after photos of him driving without a seat belt went around the web.