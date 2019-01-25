Adrien Broner Has Another Warrant Out For His Arrest In Florida

Adrien Broner Another Arrest Warrant Issued

Adrien Broner is a wanted man in Florida ... again.

The star boxer failed to show up in Broward County court once again Wednesday ... and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest immediately afterward.

Remember, this ain't the first time Broner's had this problem ... he's been arrested TWICE already for this same issue -- including just last month -- all stemming from a Dec. 2017 speeding incident.

So, where was Broner instead of court Wednesday? Dude has been in Los Angeles -- in fact, he went to the Lakers game on Thursday night. Hey, priorities right?

Cops arrested the 29-year-old for having no driver's license, speeding, no registration or proof of insurance on Dec. 7, 2017 ... but nobody's been able to get him to show in court since.

If/when he ever appears for the traffic offense ... don't be surprised if the judge throws the book at him for blowing off the case so many times in the past year.

It's been a brutal few weeks for Adrien ... who -- after his arrest on Dec. 23 -- got his ass whooped by Manny Pacquiao in the ring last weekend.