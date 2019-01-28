Patriots Mascot Dealing With Jaw, Neck Injuries ... From Jamal Adams Tackle

Breaking News

The New England Patriots team mascot says he was REALLY hurt when he was unexpectedly tackled by NY Jets safety Jamal Adams at a Pro Bowl practice ... and is now dealing with pain in his neck and back.

It all went down on Wednesday in Orlando -- where Adams told fans he was "finna go knock this mascot out" before launching himself at the mascot, knocking the guy to the ground.

The man inside the costume sought medical attention after the incident -- and now Ian Rapoport says the guy is still "dealing with jaw, neck, and back soreness."

Rapoport says the mascot was also checked for a concussion -- but despite his condition, the man is still planning on going to Atlanta to cheer on the Patriots at the Super Bowl

As for Adams, he had previously issued a statement saying he did NOT regret the tackle -- even though the NFL had been contacting him to talk about the incident.

Here's the obvious concern for Adams ... if the mascot suffered real injuries, he's probably going to sue Adams -- who's currently playing in a 4-year, $22.2 million contract.

Adams didn't seem too bothered by the situation while playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday -- where he won the defensive MVP award as his AFC squad beat up on the NFC in a 26-7 victory.

We've reached out to Adams for comment -- so far, no word back.