Ted Bundy People Are Dying to See His SLC Crib ... Pissing Off Tenants

Ted Bundy's Utah Home Attracts Slew of Unwanted Lookie-Loos

EXCLUSIVE

Renewed interest in Ted Bundy has attracted tons of voyeurs to his former Utah residence -- which has become a giant pain in the ass for residents.

A tenant who lives in the 2-story, 5-unit home -- which continues to serve as a boarding house, of sorts -- tells TMZ, foot traffic at the crib has significantly increased since the release of Netflix's 'Ted Bundy Tapes' doc and Zac Efron's Bundy film trailer.

Bundy lived here from 1974-1975 -- and urban legend has it, he might've even brought some of his victims back to the home. We're told Bundy used to stay in Room #2, which has since been relabeled Room #5. The tenant says somebody currently occupies that space.

What's really upsetting ... the barrage of gawkers cropping up in increasing numbers. We're told many simply wanna snap photos of the pad, while others have the audacity to peruse the grounds to eyeball a fire escape he used to climb when he wanted to come and go unnoticed.

The tenant tells us it's beginning to upset some of the other residents, some of whom, we're told, now close their blinds and are growing irritated by the invasion of privacy. We're told this type of attention was limited to Halloween, but now it's nonstop.